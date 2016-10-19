Officials: 1 dead, 5 injured in Miami scaffolding collapse

Authorities say one man is dead and five people are injured after construction scaffolding fell to the street from a downtown Miami high-rise.
Miami Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Joseph Zahralban tells the Miami Herald (https://goo.gl/FeSK61) that a bystander in his 50s had a fatal "cardiac episode" while running from falling debris Wednesday afternoon near the approximately 50-story Echo Brickell condominium building.
Zahralban says a woman inside a car hit by debris was hospitalized, as were two construction workers. Two other people were treated at the scene.
The building's developer, Property Markets Group, released a statement saying a section of formwork fell from the top of the structure and they are investigating the situation.
The construction accident led to a temporary road closure in the heavily congested Miami neighborhood.
