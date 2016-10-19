A man trying to choke a baby in a Wal-Mart is taken down by bystanders, police say

A man was tackled by bystanders after he tried to choke a woman’s baby Wednesday morning inside an Overland Park, Kansas, Wal-Mart.
Police said the baby was not injured.
The incident was reported just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday inside the store at 7701 Frontage Road.
The woman was standing in a checkout line with her 4-month-old baby when a man she didn’t know walked up and started to choke the child.
Other people nearby intervened and subdued the man until police arrived and arrested him.
Police said the man appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
He was identified in jail records as a 54-year-old resident of Clifton, N.J. He is being held without bond pending the filing of charges.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
