Four students injured as gunman opens fire on San Francisco schools

Four students were injured Tuesday afternoon after a gunman opened fire on a San Francisco high school as students were being let out of class, according to police.
One juvenile woman is in critical condition, and three juvenile males have non-life threatening injuries, according to KRON 4. Per a tweet from the San Francisco Police Department, the shooting was a targeted incident, and the shooter is no longer active.
Appears to be a targeted incident not-active shooter. 3 students w/ injuries. #SFPD working w/ @sfusd. SFPD has increased patrol in the area— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) October 19, 2016
BREAKING: SFPD confirm a 4th victim in the shooting outside a school in SF's Excelsior. A male juvenile with non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/DVcbznGT5H— Michael Bodley (@michael_bodley) October 19, 2016
The shooting took place at City Arts and Technology High School and the June Jordan School for Equity, which share a campus, per SF Gate.
A San Francisco Unified School District spokesperson told SF Gate that the schools were placed on lockdown around 3 p.m. local time and released an hour later after officers had cleared each room in the building.
KRON 4 reported that police are searching for four suspects. The Associated Press reported that the four were wearing dark hoodies and jeans and were spotted leaving the area.
San Francisco Police Department announced that June Jordan will reopen Wednesday with counseling available to students.
June Jordan HS will resume Wednesday & will have counseling available for the students. @sfusd #SFPD— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) October 19, 2016
