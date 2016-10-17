Artwork orders flooding in for teen with autism

Maybe you haven’t heard of him yet, but Garrison Hopkins’ artwork is starting to pop up on walls across the country.
What started as a way to earn money, the Haslet teen with autism is now collecting a fan club of his own.
For $1, fans of Garrison The Great Artwork Facebook page can get a picture drawn by the 17-year-old artist.
Last week, his mother Heather Arlen posted a video on Facebook that Hopkins was drawing pictures to raise money to buy more stuffed animals.
Since the video, Arlen said the response has been incredible with around 200 orders coming in from all over: Canada, Florida, Utah, Arizona, but most from Texas.
“It makes me very emotional. He has come a long way,” she told CBS11.
Arlen said in an email Hopkins is excited about being “famous” but the amount of orders are starting to stack up.
“But we told him he could just do one at a time or whatever he chooses,” she wrote. “Tonight he said, ‘How long will I be famous?’”
Those interested in commissioning him for artwork can email garrisonsartwork@gmail.com.
Or for updates, you can join his group Garrison The Great Artwork on Facebook.
To place an order
Email garrisonsartwork@gmail.com. You can pay via PayPal using the same email address or mail your payment to:
Garrisons artwork
PO Box 1261
Haslet, Texas 76052
