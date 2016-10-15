Storm brings down trees, powerlines in Northwest

Storm debris lays along Laneda Ave, on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Manzanita, Ore. A tornado struck the Oregon beach town as strong winds and heavy rain walloped the Pacific Northwest, leaving thousands without power as utility crews prepare for what's expected to be an even rougher storm on Saturday.
Daily Astorian via AP
Danny Miller
Tarp covers a damaged section of a home about after a tornado struck Manzanita, Ore., on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
The Oregonian via AP
Dave Killen
Debris is strewn about after a tornado struck Manzanita, Ore., on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
The Oregonian via AP
Dave Killen
A man battles windy conditions walking past storm debris on Laneda Avenue after a tornado reportedly touched down on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Manzanita, Ore.
Daily Astorian via AP
Danny Miller
Rain falls as traffic moves north on Interstate 880 in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Rain, wind and coastal flooding is expected to affect the San Francisco Bay Area through part of Saturday.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Pedestrians get battered crossing Pine Street on 1st Ave. in downtown Seattle by gusting winds coming off the water Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
The Seattle Times via AP
Steve Ringman
An officer walks past storm debris on Laneda Avenue after a tornado reportedly touched down on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Manzanita, Ore.
Daily Astorian via AP
Danny Miller
In this Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 photo, Amy Mattix, a visitor use assistant for Olympic National Park, closes the gate on the road to Hurricane Ridge near Port Angeles, Wash. Park officials decided Thursday to close portions of the national park in anticipation of a series of storms approaching Washington's North Olympic Peninsula.
The Peninsula Daily News via AP
Keith Thorpe
Officers walk past storm debris on Laneda Avenue after a tornado reportedly touched down on Friday, Oct.14, 2016, in Manzanita, Ore.
Daily Astorian via AP
Danny Miller
A man walks in the intersection along 15th Ave. NE near the University of Washington campus Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 in Seattle. The moderate-to-heavy rains Thursday kick off a stormy period - with a lull predicted Friday before the weather intensifies again Saturday. Later Thursday gusts of up to 65 mph are predicted along the coasts.
The Seattle Times via AP
Steve Ringman
A worker surveys tornado damage in Manzanita, Ore., on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
The Oregonian via AP
Dave Killen
Waves churned by the first significant winter storm of the year crash at Fort Point near the Golden Gate Bridge, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in San Francisco.
Ben Margot
AP Photo
Crews work to clear the roadway after a vehicle collided with a fallen tree on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Thursday,Oct. 13, 2016 in Eugene, Ore. The moderate-to-heavy rains Thursday kick off a stormy period - with a lull predicted Friday before the weather intensifies again Saturday. Later Thursday gusts of up to 65 mph are predicted along the coasts.
The Register-Guard via AP
Chris Pietsch
School children make use of umbrellas waiting for the bus on NE 55th Street Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 in Seattle. The moderate-to-heavy rains Thursday kick off a stormy period - with a lull predicted Friday before the weather intensifies again Saturday. Later Thursday gusts of up to 65 mph are predicted along the coasts.
The Seattle Times via AP
Steve Ringman
Keith Pendleton, left, Allison Wilhelm, center, and Heather Margo fill sandbags at Edmonds Public Works Facility at 7110 210th Street Southwest on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 in Edmonds, Wash. A storm with potentially damaging winds was expected to hit the Northwest late Thursday and early Friday, but forecasters said it’s likely just a warm-up for a much more serious one over the weekend.
The Seattle Times via AP
Mike Siegel
Traffic moves slowly, as drivers worked their way through the morning rainstorm, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 in Seattle. The moderate-to-heavy rains Thursday kick off a stormy period - with a lull predicted Friday before the weather intensifies again Saturday. Later Thursday gusts of up to 65 mph are predicted along the coasts.
The Seattle Times via AP
Steve Ringman
A car goes through water along NE Pacific Street along the University of Washington campus, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 in Seattle. The moderate-to-heavy rains Thursday kick off a stormy period - with a lull predicted Friday before the weather intensifies again Saturday. Later Thursday gusts of up to 65 mph are predicted along the coasts.
The Seattle Times via AP
Steve Ringman
Umbrellas and scattered leaves along W. 7th Ave. foreshadow the first storm of the season, Thursday,Oct. 13, 2016 in downtown Eugene, Ore. The moderate-to-heavy rains Thursday kick off a stormy period - with a lull predicted Friday before the weather intensifies again Saturday. Later Thursday gusts of up to 65 mph are predicted along the coasts.
The Register-Guard via AP
Brian Davies
A park visitor battles stormy conditions on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, at Fort Stevens State Park in Hammond, Ore.
The Daily Astorian via AP
Danny Miller
Park visitors take photos from atop a viewing deck overlooking the South Jetty of the Columbia River as a storm rolls in on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, at Fort Stevens State Park in Hammond, Ore.
The Daily Astorian via AP
Danny Miller
A couple walks through heavy winds and rain in Salem, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. Gusts of 34 mph were recorded.
Statesman-Journal via AP
Anna Reed
Huddled against the rain, MacIntyre seems to try to make himself look small on the lap of his best friend Harmon Laurin at the Whitman vs UPS women's soccer match, Saturday, Oct 15, 2016 in Walla Walla, Washington. The Laurins, Harmon and Janette, were in town to watch their daughter Elyse Laurin play for Whitman.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin via AP
Greg Lehman
Under a steady rain from the storm system hitting the Northwest, a group of fans sit with their dogs at a soccer game between Whitman College and the University of Puget Sound Saturday, Oct 15, 2016.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin via AP
Greg Lehman
A man carries an umbrella while walking along a road on Bernal Heights Hill in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Rain, wind and coastal flooding is expected to affect the San Francisco Bay Area through part of Saturday.
Jeff Chiu
AP Photo
Caltrans crews attack a clogged storm drain that closed the flooded onramp to northbound Interstate 880 from Jackson Street in Oakland, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. The first storm of the season arrived in the Bay Area Friday with more storms expected through the weekend.
San Jose Mercury News via AP
Laura A. Oda
Noe Rosas, of the Burbank neighborhood, carries a sandbag to his truck in preparation of the big storm, at the City Central Service Yard on Phelan Ave. in San Jose, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
San Jose Mercury News via AP
Josie Lepe
Rainwater pools at the intersection of Oxford and Center streets as a pedestrian stays dry under an umbrella in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
San Jose Mercury News via AP
Kristopher Skinner
Seattle Police watch over a snapped power pole from downed trees sitting across SW Hinds Street and 47th Ave. SW, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016 in Seattle. Thousands of people were without power in Seattle as heavy rains and winds moved through the Pacific Northwest.
The Seattle Times via AP
Steve Ringman
Spray flies over the Alki Ave. SW and the people on looking out into the wind gusts as the windstorm hammers West Seattle, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Thousands of people were without power in Seattle as heavy rains and winds moved through the Pacific Northwest.
The Seattle Times via AP
Steve Ringman
High winds kick up the surf at the western reach of Alki, along Beach Drive SW, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in West Seattle. Thousands of people were without power in Seattle as heavy rains and winds moved through the Pacific Northwest.
The Seattle Times via AP
Dean Rutz
12-year old Zachary Branica takes in the full effect of wind and high waves along Beach Drive SW Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in West Seattle. The heavy rain created dangerous conditions for the morning commute in the Northwest, as drivers tried to see out rain-pounded windshields and navigate through standing water on the roads.
The Seattle Times via AP
Dean Rutz
Waves batter a seawall as water hits adjacent homes Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Seattle. A tornado struck an Oregon beach town Friday, sending debris flying and toppling power lines and trees as strong winds and heavy rain walloped the Pacific Northwest. Thousands of people were without power as utility crews in the region prepared for what's expected to be an even rougher storm on Saturday.
Elaine Thompson
AP Photo
The intersection of Cross St. SE and Berry St. SE in Salem is closed after tree knocked down power lines on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. Gusts of 34 mph were recorded in Salem on Saturday afternoon.
Statesman-Journal via AP
Anna Reed
Comments