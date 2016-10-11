Man stabbed seven times in scuffle over lawn inflatable

Cheering for the wrong team cost a Wisconsin man much more than the cold shoulder from his neighbors this Sunday.
Dave Moschel was watching his favorite NFL squad, the Minnesota Vikings, play this weekend in his home in Stoughton, Wisconsin, when he heard a commotion outside, he told WISC-TV. When he went to check on it, he saw a 21-year-old man slashing his Vikings lawn inflatable with a box cutter, according to police.
Moschel confronted the man, who stabbed him seven times in his face and head with the box cutter.
“You hear him slicing this guy up, come outside, and 'Hey, what are you doing?' Confront the guy," Moschel told WISC. "He takes his razor knife or whatever he had in his hand and we just go on the ground and start rifling around."
Moschel was taken to the hospital, where he received stitches on his forehead and under his eye. The man was arrested on suspicion of reckless endangerment and criminal damage to property. But to hear Moschel tell it, the man is fortunate he was only arrested.
“Luckily, I didn't have my concealed carry on me at the time,” Moschel said, per WISC. "Ninety-nine percent of the time I leave the house, I never leave without it. And this is the one time I did. I'm kind of glad I did, because he would have been dead, and I would have had to live with that."
As for the lawn inflatable, Moschel said he has repaired it with some Vikings tape, and he intends to keep it on his lawn, despite residing in the heart of Green Bay Packers territory.
“I'm still here, still living, still watching football,” he said.
