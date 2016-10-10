All U.S. Walmart stores will provide free health screenings on Oct. 15

Each of the nation’s 4,600-plus Walmart stores will provide free health check-ups and low-cost immunizations on Saturday, Oct. 15 as part of Walmart Wellness Day, believed to be the nation’s largest one-day health event.
Dubbed “America’s Biggest Health Fair” last year, Walmart changed the name for this year’s event, but the services provided will remain the same.
From noon to 4 pm, health professionals will provide free blood glucose screenings, blood pressure screenings and even vision screenings at some locations. More than 10,000 of the company’s licensed pharmacists will also provide low-cost immunizations during the event.
Companies like Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Bausch & Lomb, Clorox, Bayer, 3M, Kellogg’s, GSK, Dannon and Uncle Ben’s will provide free product samples during the event.
More than 90 percent of Americans live within 10 miles of a Walmart store, said a statement from George Riedl, senior vice president and president for Health and Wellness at Walmart U.S.
“We’re committed and uniquely positioned to providing accessible and affordable healthcare that helps busy families live better. Walmart Wellness Day is at the center of that commitment,” Riedl’s statement said.
At last year’s event, nearly 3,000 U.S. customers were advised that their glucose count required medical attention and high blood pressure was detected for the first time in more than 7,000 people, according to a company statement.
A Walmart pharmacy manager in Everett, Pennsylvania, found one patient's readings “so alarming” at last year’s event, that she went immediately to the emergency room and was treated for high blood pressure, Riedl’s statement said.
“Her family, her doctors and the patient were all extremely grateful for Walmart’s clinical intervention. It was truly gratifying to see how we can really make a difference in patients’ lives every day,” Riedl’s statement said.
