‘I will always watch over her’: Cop who saved baby’s life becomes her godfather

Godfathers are typically uncles, grandfathers, older cousins or close friends to the parents.
When people ask Ma’Yavi Parham how she knows her godfather, the story will be a little more special.
Lt. Kenneth Knox was called to a house in Douglas County in Georgia due to a 2-month-old baby choking in late September. When he arrived, he said she was “turning blue and fading fast.” He said both parents had tried CPR but it wasn’t working.
“The LORD GOD ALMIGHTY touched me and I knew what to do. I did reverse CPR and was able to suck the cereal out of her throat and she began breathing again,” Knox wrote in a Facebook post. “She smiled at me for a second and then starting crying, which was music to my ears.”
He called saving the baby girl “my greatest and most profound accomplishment” out of his 25 years of law enforcement. A picture Knox posted to Facebook shows him holding the baby girl protectively.
Knox then got a pleasant surprise: The parents of Ma’Yavi asked if he would be her godfather.
“To Meona and Jonterrious, you are wonderful parents and I say thank you with all of my heart for allowing me to forever be a part of her blessed life,” Knox wrote in a follow-up post. “She has my heart and love and I will always watch over her.”
He promised to be there for her for her first day of school, when she graduated and when she went to college.
Knox is running for Meriwether County Sheriff.
Comments