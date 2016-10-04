Hair-pulling, screaming brawl breaks out at Chuck E. Cheese’s

"Family fun" took on new meaning at a Kendall Chuck E. Cheese's.
Video captured by Krystel Jimenez showed adults duking it out for unknown reasons Saturday night at the Kendall Village Center franchise, 8701 SW 124th Ave. The 16-year-old whipped out her cellphone and hit record as parents screamed, pushed, shoved and pulled hair.
She said one of the brawlers told her the fight began "because one person was looking at them and instigating a problem then they went up to them and their families got involved."
Krystel said no one was arrested, but some people were injured. Miami-Dade police have not responded to requests for information. She thinks some of the people might have been drunk, even though Chuck E. Cheese has a two-drink limit.
Since she posted the video on Twitter — with the caption "It went down at Chuck E Cheese" — it's been retweeted nearly 2,000 times.
