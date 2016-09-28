Massive great white shark with Twitter account lurks closer to shore

Look out, Lowcountry, there’s a celebrity shark lurking in your waters. And she’s closing in on Beaufort County.
Mary Lee, a great white shark who happens to have more than 101,000 Twitter followers, has moved south in the last few days and pinged her location Wednesday morning roughly 20 miles offshore from Hunting Island, according to OCEARCH tracking.
2 can play that game, @Shark_Katharine. Taking a turn toward the south. -;() @OCEARCH pic.twitter.com/cDoOhMbyCW— Mary Lee the shark (@MaryLeeShark) September 28, 2016
Mary Lee is a massive 16-foot, 3,500-pound shark who has repeatedly pinged her location around the Lowcountry since she was originally tagged by OCEARCH in 2012.
According to OCEARCH tracking, Mary Lee has been spotted between the Georgia and South Carolina coast since early September. She pinged her location around the Tybee Island area Sept. 9.
Mary Lee is quite the mover. Within 72 hours, she traveled 119 miles, according to OCEARCH tracking. Since she was first tagged, Mary Lee traveled over 34,175 miles through the Atlantic, as far south as the Bahamas and as far north as the Massachusetts area.
Check out Mary Lee and dozens of other sharks tracked by OCEARCH at the project’s website, www.ocearch.org.
Comments