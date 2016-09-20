‘Muslims Get Out’ sign will stay, restaurant owner says

A “Muslims Get Out” sign in front of a small-town dining spot in southern Minnesota will remain, the owner said Tuesday, despite the business being targeted by what he said was hate-inspired vandalism.
Dan Ruedinger said he put up the message this week in front of Treats Family Restaurant and Ice Cream Parlor in Lonsdale soon after a stabbing rampage inside a St. Cloud mall over the weekend that the FBI is investigating a possible act of terrorism.
Ruedinger said he’s “had enough” and is “standing up” to all the violence that extremists have inspired around the world.
He said his message is not that he is turning away Muslims or anyone else as patrons.
“Anyone who wants to come in here can,” he said. “No matter their ethnicity or race, if they come in here and be nice, I don’t care what their race is.”
When Ruedinger arrived Tuesday to get ready to open, police were outside responding to a call about vandalism. He said three soda bottles were thrown and had busted a window. Left at the scene was “a hate note,” he said. Police had not responded to requests for further details about the incident.
Joe Reyes posted a photo of the sign to the Lonsdale Happenings Facebook group midday Monday, and it quickly gained a flurry of comments and shares.
“I do not like seeing our town in this negative image of intolerance,” Reyes said Tuesday. “I love this town. This business does not represent our town.” Lonsdale, 40 miles south of Minneapolis, has about 4,000 residents.
Several protesters gathered outside Treats on Monday holding signs that read “Love Trumps Hate” and “Racism will not solve any problem.”
A peaceful protest is held at Treatshttps://t.co/CMJ6ApdrM1 pic.twitter.com/M1A69AUlC9— Lori Nickel (@LNickelLNR) September 20, 2016
During the protest, Dan’s wife, Karen Ruedinger, came out and added “In support of St. Cloud” to the sign.
A woman started taking down the letters from the sign at one point, prompting a brief altercation. No arrests were necessary, police said.
CAIR-MN to Invite Business Owner Who Put Up 'Muslims Get Out' Sign to Visit Mosque https://t.co/ye0oUECuok pic.twitter.com/CM4aWcu8sW— CAIR MN (@CAIRMN) September 20, 2016
Mayor Tim Rud said Tuesday, “I do not condone the message of the sign, and it certainly does not reflect the views of myself, the City Council, city staff or the many community residents that I know.”
The mayor added that he respects “the business owner’s right to free speech as well as all residents’.”
Still Ruedinger claims response from the public to his sign has been overwhelmingly positive.
“My business actually doubled last night,” he said. “One guy came in and said, ‘I’ve never been here, and I will be back.’”
Comments