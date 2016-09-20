One field overwhelmingly yields the highest salaries

Most people don’t become teachers, social workers or dancers because they want to make tons of money. Such fields, along with others in the liberal arts and service industries, don’t always bring in the big bucks but can bring career satisfaction and fulfillment.
But what if you want to study something that will ensure a high-paying career? A recent survey found that nine out of 10 of the highest-paying jobs are all in one field: Engineering.
The report, compiled by PayScale, surveyed 1.4 million alumni from more than 1,300 colleges to learn how those with different bachelors degrees fared in both their early and mid-career earning. Petroleum engineering led the way with a median salary of $96,700 in the first five years of work after school. After 10 years in the career, petroleum engineers could expect to earn around $172,000. Fifty-six percent of people with the major say that their work “makes the world a better place.”
While early childhood education is the lowest-paying major with a median salary of $30,700 for early career, 75 percent of those who studied the subject think their work makes the world a better place.
Rounding out the top 10 highest-paying careers were other forms of engineering like nuclear, aeronautical and computer. The only major in the top 10 unrelated to engineering was actuarial science, which came in at number three with a median beginning salary of $60,800.
Comments