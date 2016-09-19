National

September 19, 2016 7:45 AM

Watch this 14-year-old rock the national anthem on his electric guitar

Aidan Fisher, 14, performed the national anthem before the Kansas City Royals’ game Sunday against the Chicago White Sox and he did it on a special Royals electric guitar. Jimmy Hendrix would have approved of this version.

By Pete Grathoff

There was no controversy about this national anthem.

Before the Royals-White Sox game on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., 14-year-old Aidan Fisher performed the national anthem in a Jimmy Hendrix style: on an electric guitar. But it wasn’t any guitar: It was a Royals guitar.

And Fisher knocked it out of the park.

Here is what Fisher tweeted today while at Kauffman Stadium (and his Twitter account notes that he is 14 years old, not 11 as had been previously reported):

