AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

US says it may have struck Syrian troops while targeting IS
BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S. military said it may have unintentionally struck Syrian troops while carrying out a raid against the Islamic State group on Saturday, threatening an already fragile U.S. and Russian-brokered cease-fire that has largely held despite dozens of alleged violations on both sides.
It marks the first known direct American strike on Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces. The United Nations Security Council scheduled a closed emergency meeting for Saturday night at Russia's request to discuss the airstrike.
U.S. Central Command said the strike was immediately halted "when coalition officials were informed by Russian officials that it was possible the personnel and vehicles targeted were part of the Syrian military."
The Syrian military said the deadly airstrike hit a base in the eastern city of Deir el-Zour that is surrounded by IS, allowing the extremists to advance and overrun Syrian army positions in the area. Russia's military said it was told by the Syrian army that at least 62 soldiers were killed in the air raid and more than 100 wounded.
The apparently errant strike could deal a crushing blow to the fragile cease-fire that has largely held for five days despite dozens of alleged violations on both sides. The cease-fire, which does not apply to attacks on IS, has already been the subject of disputes between Moscow and Washington, with each accusing the other of failing to fully implement it.
---
Trump glosses over past actions, and hopes voters do same
WASHINGTON (AP) — With each scripted speech, shift in policy and attempt to whitewash his past behavior, Donald Trump is brazenly betting that voters now settling on their choice for president are willing to shove aside all that came before his late-in-the-campaign recalibration.
It's a deeply uncertain proposition given Trump's staggeringly negative standing with most Americans. Polls find more than half believe the Republican nominee is unqualified to be president, and is biased against women and minorities.
But his strategy doesn't require moving huge segments of the electorate.
Seven weeks from the Nov. 8 election and with absentee ballots already available in a few states, Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton are fighting for a small sliver of undecided voters who, in many cases, simply can't stomach either.
"What these candidates are trying to convince the voters of is, 'I'm not as bad as the other one,'" said Neil Newhouse, a Republican pollster.
---
After summer of attacking Trump, Clinton focuses on herself
WASHINGTON (AP) — All summer long, Hillary Clinton delighted in snappy attack lines about Donald Trump.
Electing the billionaire, she warned, would be a "historic mistake." The Republican nominee perpetuates "outlandish Trumpian ideas." Clinton reveled in imagining her rival "composing nasty tweets" as she derided him as "temperamentally unfit and totally unqualified" to be president.
But as the campaign moves into the final stretch, Clinton finds herself chasing an even more elusive target: herself.
Just seven weeks before Election Day and Clinton's poll numbers slipping, her campaign is trying — yet again — to explain one of the world's most famous politicians to a skeptical public.
The effort marks an unusual moment of introspection for Clinton, who has long refused to engage in the kind of public self-examination that can help transform would-be heads of state into relatable figures.
---
Police: Anti-cop note found at scene of deadly rampage
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A "rambling" note expressing hatred for police was found after a man opened fire on a Philadelphia police officer then went on a shooting rampage, injuring a second officer, killing a woman and wounding three other people before he was shot and killed by police in an alley, authorities said Saturday.
Police Commissioner Richard Ross identified the gunman in the Friday overnight attack as 25-year-old Nicholas Glenn, who was "well-known" to police and has a criminal record.
Ross said Glenn had a 9mm Ruger and at least three magazines as well as a plastic bag with 13 to 15 live rounds. Investigators were trying to track the origins of the weapon, which had an obliterated serial number.
"Obviously, he was hell-bent on hurting a lot of people," the commissioner said at a news conference, adding that "we aren't absolutely clear as to why."
The note was addressed "Doomed People" and expressed hatred for law enforcement and a probation officer; it was found on the gunman, Ross said. Police believe Glenn acted on his own and not as part of a group.
---
World Leaders to focus on refugee crisis and Syria at UN
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — World leaders meeting at the United Nations starting Monday will be trying to make progress on two intractable problems at the top of the global agenda — the biggest refugee crisis since World War II and the Syrian conflict now in its sixth year which has claimed over 300,000 lives.
Against a backdrop of rising ethnic and religious tension, fighting elsewhere in the Mideast and Africa, extremist attacks across the world and a warming planet, there are plenty of other issues for the 135 heads of state and government and more than 50 ministers expected to attend to try to tackle.
"It's no secret there's a lot of fear out there," U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power told reporters Thursday, citing the uncertainties sparked by Britain's vote to leave the European Union, the threat posed by the Islamic State extremist group, and attacks in many parts of the world by IS and other terrorist groups.
But Syria, where a tense cease-fire brokered by Moscow and Washington went into effect last Monday, remains at the top of the agenda at the U.N. General Assembly's annual ministerial meeting. An apparently errant airstrike on Saturday in which the U.S. military may have unintentionally struck Syrian troops while carrying out a raid against the Islamic State group could deal a crushing blow to the U.S.-Russian-brokered cease-fire. The cease-fire, which does not apply to attacks on IS, has largely held for five days despite dozens of alleged violations on both sides.
The U.N. Security Council scheduled a closed emergency meeting Saturday night at Russia's request to discuss the airstrike.
---
Sister of black man killed by police says he was unarmed
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The sister of a black man shot and killed by a Tulsa police officer when he reached into an SUV stalled in the street said on Saturday that she does not believe her brother was armed.
Terrence Crutcher, 40, died at the hospital where he was taken after he was shot by the officer at around 8 p.m. Friday, police said.
"One fact I do know is that my brother was unarmed," Terrence Crutcher's twin sister Tiffany Crutcher told a news conference Saturday. "I'm just devastated."
MacKenzie declined to say Saturday whether a weapon was found and said the items that were recovered will not be revealed until a news conference Monday by Police Chief Chuck Jordan.
An attorney for the Crutcher family, Damario Solomon-Simmons, called on Saturday for police to release any video of the shooting. Police spokeswoman Jeanne MacKenzie said she believes the officers' dash cameras might have captured video of the shooting. Tulsa police officers don't have body cameras, although they were selected to receive a nearly $600,000 cash-match grant for them in 2015.
---
Pipe bomb explodes before Marines charity run; no injuries
SEASIDE PARK, N.J. (AP) — A pipe bomb exploded in a New Jersey shore town Saturday shortly before thousands of runners were to participate in a charity 5K race to benefit Marines and sailors, authorities said.
No injuries were reported in the blast in Seaside Park around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, said Al Della Fave, spokesman for the Ocean County Prosecutor's office. He said no surrounding structures were damaged.
The FBI has taken over as the lead agency in the investigation. But officials would not say whether they believe the incident was terror-related or if they suspected participants in the third annual Semper Five run were targeted.
Brad Cohen, the acting special agent in charge of the FBI's office in Newark, declined to discuss the matter at length during a brief news conference staged Saturday evening. He also declined to take questions from reporters, citing the "active, ongoing" investigation.
The race had been scheduled to start shortly before the blast occurred, but it was delayed due to the large numbers of people registering for the race and reports of an unattended backpack being found. Della Fave noted that if the race had started on time, a "good number of people" would have been running past the area where the explosion occurred.
---
Measuring Occupy Wall Street's impact, 5 years later
NEW YORK (AP) — For a time, Occupy Wall Street was everywhere with its grass-roots encampments — first in New York City, then globally — and the refrain, "We are the 99 percent!"
And then it was gone. Its most famous camp in lower Manhattan was cleared out in an overnight police raid two months after it started, and other Occupy locations fizzled soon thereafter.
But five years later, demonstrators gathered once again in New York City's Zuccotti Park on Saturday to commemorate the movement and what they said has been its lasting impact.
About two dozen attended the gathering, many holding signs to demand political and banking reform. Others chanted, blew whistles and carried photo cutouts of political figures, including former Attorney General Eric Holder. As the group recounted its time occupying the park, tour groups stopped to catch a glimpse of the action.
Occupy Wall Street takes some of the credit for introducing income inequality into the broader political discourse, for inspiring the fight for a $15 minimum wage and, most recently, for creating a receptive audience for the Democratic presidential campaign of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
---
Snoop Dogg honored in politically charged BET Hip-Hop Awards
ATLANTA (AP) — Snoop Dogg said he initially felt misunderstood at the beginning of his rap career that ended up turning into a legendary one while accepting his "I Am Hip Hop" honor during a politically-charged BET Hip-Hop Awards show near Atlanta.
Rapper Kendrick Lamar surprised attendees Saturday evening by introducing and handing Snoop the award during the 11th annual awards, which was taped. Lamar, in front of a packed crowd at the Cobb Energy Performing Centre, said the ultra-smooth West Coast rapper "paved a way into many hearts" with his authentic rap flow and infectious persona.
Hip-hop royalty from Dr. Dre to Pharrell Williams paid homage to Snoop, a legend in his own right.
"He mastered the game through tests and challenges that earned him the respect of a college professor, except his game came from the streets," Lamar said. "He put (me) on game, so I would avoid the same pitfalls. ... Snoop Dogg was the God, and continues to be so."
During his acceptance speech, Snoop encouraged up-and-coming rappers to continue to "push the envelope" in being creative and original.
---
Iranian cyclist dies after crash in Paralympics road race
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — An Iranian cyclist died after crashing in a road race at the Rio de Janeiro Paralympics on Saturday.
He was Bahman Golbarnezhad, aged 48, the International Paralympics Committee said.
It said he received emergency treatment on the course and was transported to a Rio hospital where officials said he died.
"This is truly heart-breaking news, and the thoughts and condolences of the whole Paralympic Movement are with Bahman's family, friends, and teammates, as well as the whole of the National Paralympic Committee of Iran," IPC President Philip Craven said in a statement.
The IPC said it believes this is the first death in a Paralympics.
Comments