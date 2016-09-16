Let’s talk about how a randy tortoise’s sex life is saving his species

His knobby legs and camo-colored shell may not fit the traditional description of Prince Charming, but Diego the tortoise has been charming the ladies of the Galapagos Islands for nearly 50 years.
Diego is responsible for saving his species, Chelonoidis hoodensis, from extinction on the island Espanola, the only place on earth the tortoises are found. He has fathered an estimated 800 offspring, dramatically increasing the population that stood at only two males and 12 females around 50 years ago.
“We did a genetic study and we discovered that he was the father of nearly 40 percent of the offspring released into the wild on Espanola,” Washington Tapia, a tortoise preservation specialist at Galapagos National Park, told AFP.
At a tortoise breeding center on the island of Santa Cruz, Diego lives with six females that have helped him restore the species’ wild population. He weighs 175 pounds and is just under three feet long and five feet tall. Diego was originally found at a California zoo, with scientists unsure of how he ended up there, and brought to the Galapagos in 1976.
Three of the 15 species of giant tortoise that originated in the Galapagos have gone extinct. Around 2,000 tortoises have been released on Espanola with the help of Diego.
“I wouldn’t say (the species) is in perfect health, because historical records show there probably used to be more than 5,000 tortoises on the island,” Tapia said. “But it’s a population that’s in pretty good shape – and growing, which is the most important.”
