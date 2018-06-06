Stolen tank blazes down city streets during two-hour police chase

Stolen tank tries to outrun police An Army officer tried to evade authorities while driving a military tank during a two-hour police chase along highways and cities streets Tuesday night in Virginia. Bryant-Jon Anteola The Fresno Bee ×

SHARE COPY LINK An Army officer tried to evade authorities while driving a military tank during a two-hour police chase along highways and cities streets Tuesday night in Virginia. Bryant-Jon Anteola The Fresno Bee