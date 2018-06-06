Stolen tank blazes down city streets during two-hour police chase

An Army officer tried to evade authorities while driving a military tank during a two-hour police chase along highways and city streets Tuesday night in Virginia.
Several bystanders were able capture footage of the unusual chase with the tank capable of going only up to 40 mph and about cop cars on its tail with sirens blaring.
The chase could be seen even in the background of a little league softball game.
The stolen tank, which was not equipped with any weaponry, was taken from Fort Pickett, a National Guard base in the middle of Virginia.
Joshua Philip Yabut, of Richmond, Va., was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs and charged with a felony count of eluding police, as well as a felony count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, the Virginia National Guard said.
Yabut, 29, has been the service for more than 11 years, the national guard added. The vehicle was returned to Fort Pickett with no significant damage, officials said.
Yabut told The Associated Press on Wednesday that his brigade commander told him to take the armored personnel carrier and drive it on a pre-planned route to gauge police response.
He spoke to the AP by telephone from Virginia's Central State Hospital. Yabut says some of the charges against him "are just bogus." He also says he was not under the influence of drugs as authorities have said.
