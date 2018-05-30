Unruly passenger argues with staff and starts fight on American Airlines flight

A passenger on board an American Airlines flight from St. Croix to Miami argued with a flight attendant and started a brawl on May 23. Jason Felix can be seen arguing with a flight attendant who refuses to serve him more beer.
