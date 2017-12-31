‘Extreme tribalism’ clawing at the GOP as 2018 opens

It takes only five minutes to view every phase of the moon for 2018. Have fun.

This mesmerizing NASA visualization shows the Moon's phase and libration at hourly intervals throughout 2018, as viewed from the Northern Hemisphere. Two 'supermoons' will ring in the New Year on Jan. 1, 2018 and Jan. 31, 2018. Each frame represents one hour. In addition, this visualization shows the moon's orbit position, sub-Earth and subsolar points, distance from the Earth at true scale, and labels of craters near the terminator. To learn more go to: https://svs.gsfc.nasa.gov/4604