Trump threatens Venezuela and warns Cuba to change

Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists "The Venezuelan people are starving and their country is collapsing," President Donald Trump stated before the United Nations on Sept. 19, 2017. He later called on other countries to do more to address the crisis in Venezuela under the dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro which "has inflicted terrible misery and suffering on the good people of that country." "The Venezuelan people are starving and their country is collapsing," President Donald Trump stated before the United Nations on Sept. 19, 2017. He later called on other countries to do more to address the crisis in Venezuela under the dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro which "has inflicted terrible misery and suffering on the good people of that country." The White House

