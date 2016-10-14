Great white shark thrashes way into diver’s cage

A tourist excursion off Mexico’s Baja California peninsula turned into a nightmarish scenario when a great white shark ended up in a helpless diver’s cage.
In video shot from the boat, the scene shifts from playful to panicked as the shark latches on to a bait line before ramming into a viewing cage.
In the next horrifying moment, the shark ends up inside the cage, thrashing and splashing while the fate of the diver inside remains unknown.
Eventually, the shark flops out of the cage and swims off, and the diver emergence unharmed physically.
