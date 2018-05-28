Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
13-20-23-33-37
(thirteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-seven)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
May 28, 2018 07:08 PM
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
13-20-23-33-37
(thirteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-seven)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
Comments