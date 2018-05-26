CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
2-9-4
(two, nine, four)
4-9-4
(four, nine, four)
4-0-8-7
(four, zero, eight, seven)
1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:46.37
(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 46.37)
Estimated jackpot: $166,000
01-09-10-23-28
(one, nine, ten, twenty-three, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000
Estimated jackpot: $84 million
01-21-31-45-49, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
(one, twenty-one, thirty-one, forty-five, forty-nine; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)
Comments