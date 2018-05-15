Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The Associated Press

May 15, 2018 07:23 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

09-11-17-21-27

(nine, eleven, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-seven)

¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.

  Comments  