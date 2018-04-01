Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

April 01, 2018 07:58 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:

9-3-7

(nine, three, seven)

7-1-4

(seven, one, four)

4-5-1-5

(four, five, one, five)

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:42.32

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 42.32)

Estimated jackpot: $81,000

10-12-15-25-30

(ten, twelve, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $168,000

Estimated jackpot: $612 million

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

