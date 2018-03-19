CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
7-5-7
(seven, five, seven)
3-0-7
(three, zero, seven)
7-4-0-1
(seven, four, zero, one)
1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:47.69
(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 47.69)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
05-11-16-23-32
(five, eleven, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $72,000
Estimated jackpot: $377 million
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
