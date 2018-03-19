Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

March 19, 2018 07:58 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:

7-5-7

(seven, five, seven)

3-0-7

(three, zero, seven)

7-4-0-1

(seven, four, zero, one)

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:47.69

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 47.69)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

05-11-16-23-32

(five, eleven, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $72,000

Estimated jackpot: $377 million

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

