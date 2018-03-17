Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
02-18-26-33-38
(two, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
March 17, 2018 07:13 PM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
02-18-26-33-38
(two, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
Comments