CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
4-5-3
(four, five, three)
1-8-5
(one, eight, five)
0-1-1-8
(zero, one, one, eight)
1st:5 California Classic-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:42.06
(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 42.06)
Estimated jackpot: $192,000
06-16-27-30-31
(six, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
Estimated jackpot: $345 million
06-12-24-41-68, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 3
(six, twelve, twenty-four, forty-one, sixty-eight; Powerball: nine; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $420 million
04-09-18-24-32, Mega Ball: 3
(four, nine, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-two; Mega Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: $17 million
