Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The Associated Press

March 13, 2018 07:08 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

07-11-12-27-39

(seven, eleven, twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-nine)

¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.

