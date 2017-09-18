Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 8:00 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:45.59

(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 45.59)

Estimated jackpot: $301,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Push-up challenge raises money for veterans and active military

Push-up challenge raises money for veterans and active military 2:12

Push-up challenge raises money for veterans and active military
Who is Fresno State's starting quarterback now? 0:51

Who is Fresno State's starting quarterback now?
Watch temperatures cool down in the Central Valley this week 0:27

Watch temperatures cool down in the Central Valley this week

View More Video