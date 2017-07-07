Lottery

July 07, 2017 7:04 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:45.18

(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 45.18)

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

