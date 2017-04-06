Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

0:36 B-17 Flying Fortress flies again over Fresno Pause

0:33 Fresno police seek help finding Walmart robbery suspect

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood

1:30 Piemonte's Deli started out as a meat market in 1929 in downtown Fresno

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

2:04 Schiff: Devin Nunes stepping away from Russia probe 'in the best interest of the investigation'

1:38 Gov. Jerry Brown rallies support for tax increases: 'Fixing our roads is basic'

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

3:28 High speed rail construction update for March 2017