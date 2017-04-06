Lottery

April 6, 2017 7:04 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

11-15-17-29-33

(eleven, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-three)

¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.

