Lottery

April 5, 2017 7:06 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

07-12-13-19-25

(seven, twelve, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-five)

¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.

