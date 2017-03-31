CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
7-0-5
(seven, zero, five)
8-7-0
(eight, seven, zero)
3-6-1-4
(three, six, one, four)
1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:44.99
(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 44.99)
Estimated jackpot: $347,000
04-09-14-17-31
(four, nine, fourteen, seventeen, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $83,000
17-24-27-32-58, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 3
(seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-two, fifty-eight; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $174 million
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
