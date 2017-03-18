Lottery

March 18, 2017 9:28 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperLotto Plus' game

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "SuperLotto Plus" game were:

29-33-38-44-46, Mega Ball: 5

Estimated jackpot: $21 million

