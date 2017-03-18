Lottery

March 18, 2017 8:00 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:43.13

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 43.13)

Estimated jackpot: $254,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

Related content

Lottery

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Push-up challenge raises money for veterans and active military

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos