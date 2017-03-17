Lottery

March 17, 2017 8:05 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

9-0-4

(nine, zero, four)

5-7-5

(five, seven, five)

3-4-2-4

(three, four, two, four)

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:49.70

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 49.70)

Estimated jackpot: $248,000

03-10-27-37-39

(three, ten, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $175,000

11-27-31-58-60, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 4

(eleven, twenty-seven, thirty-one, fifty-eight, sixty; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $141 million

