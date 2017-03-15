Lottery

March 15, 2017 9:35 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperLotto Plus' game

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "SuperLotto Plus" game were:

13-31-34-36-44, Mega Ball: 1

(thirteen, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-four; Mega Ball: one)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Lottery

