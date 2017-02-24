Lottery

February 24, 2017 6:59 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

05-07-22-30-33

(five, seven, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-three)

¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.

