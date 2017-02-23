CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:
4-4-1
(four, four, one)
9-1-2
(nine, one, two)
18-27-29-32-33
(eighteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $64 million
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
February 23, 2017 7:04 PM
These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:
4-4-1
(four, four, one)
9-1-2
(nine, one, two)
18-27-29-32-33
(eighteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $64 million
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Comments