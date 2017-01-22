CA Lottery

Lottery

January 22, 2017 7:07 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Daily 3 Evening

3-0-7

(three, zero, seven)

Daily 3 Midday

0-9-1

(zero, nine, one)

Daily 4

9-7-4-0

(nine, seven, four, zero)

Daily Derby

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:44.31

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 44.31)

Fantasy 5

08-21-25-30-38

(eight, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $177 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $170 million

