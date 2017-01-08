Lottery

January 8, 2017 7:11 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

13-17-19-26-38

(thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-eight)

¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.

Related content

Lottery

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Push-up challenge raises money for veterans and active military

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos