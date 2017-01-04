CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Daily 3 Evening
0-8-7
(zero, eight, seven)
Daily 3 Midday
8-6-1
(eight, six, one)
Daily 4
2-5-4-1
(two, five, four, one)
Daily Derby
1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:49.46
(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 49.46)
Estimated jackpot: $192,000
Fantasy 5
09-14-29-37-39
(nine, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $117 million
Powerball
16-17-29-41-42, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 4
(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, forty-one, forty-two; Powerball: four; Power Play: four)
SuperLotto Plus
11-15-20-38-47, Mega Ball: 16
(eleven, fifteen, twenty, thirty-eight, forty-seven; Mega Ball: sixteen)
