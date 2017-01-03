Lottery

January 3, 2017 8:08 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Daily 3 Evening

3-8-8

(three, eight, eight)

Daily 3 Midday

7-8-0

(seven, eight, zero)

Daily 4

7-7-7-5

(seven, seven, seven, five)

Daily Derby

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:47.13

(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 47.13)

Estimated jackpot: $188,000

Fantasy 5

05-09-12-18-27

(five, nine, twelve, eighteen, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $74,000

Mega Millions

14-16-23-49-53, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 2

(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, forty-nine, fifty-three; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

Lottery

