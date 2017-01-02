CA Lottery

Lottery

January 2, 2017 8:03 PM

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily 3 Evening

1-7-7

(one, seven, seven)

Daily 3 Midday

6-2-2

(six, two, two)

Daily 4

7-5-8-2

(seven, five, eight, two)

Daily Derby

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:44.98

(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 44.98)

Estimated jackpot: $183,000

Fantasy 5

01-12-16-27-33

(one, twelve, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $72,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $105 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

