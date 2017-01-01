Lottery

January 1, 2017 8:02 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Daily 3 Evening

2-8-0

(two, eight, zero)

Daily 3 Midday

1-1-2

(one, one, two)

Daily 4

2-4-3-6

(two, four, three, six)

Daily Derby

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:49.23

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 49.23)

Estimated jackpot: $179,000

Fantasy 5

08-27-32-35-38

(eight, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $318,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $105 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

Related content

Lottery

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Push-up challenge raises money for veterans and active military

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos