CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Daily 3 Evening

8-3-8

(eight, three, eight)

Daily 3 Midday

9-4-8

(nine, four, eight)

Daily 4

1-0-6-8

(one, zero, six, eight)

Daily Derby

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:47.06

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 47.06)

Fantasy 5

05-12-15-27-32

(five, twelve, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $47 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $217 million

