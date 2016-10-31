Lottery

October 31, 2016 7:08 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

14-26-32-33-38

(fourteen, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-eight)

¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.

