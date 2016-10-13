Lottery

October 13, 2016 8:04 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Daily 3 Evening

3-1-3

(three, one, three)

Daily 3 Midday

3-9-2

(three, nine, two)

Daily 4

3-8-1-7

(three, eight, one, seven)

Daily Derby

1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:46.32

(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 46.32)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000

Fantasy 5

02-06-10-15-28

(two, six, ten, fifteen, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $168,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $15 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $122 million

Lottery

