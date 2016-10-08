CA Lottery

Lottery

October 8, 2016 7:19 PM

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Daily 3 Evening

8-3-9

(eight, three, nine)

Daily 3 Midday

8-3-8

(eight, three, eight)

Daily 4

5-3-3-3

(five, three, three, three)

Daily Derby

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:44.47

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 44.47)

Fantasy 5

13-15-19-22-35

(thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $49 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $91 million

