CA Lottery

October 7, 2016 7:19 PM

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily 3 Evening

0-9-8

(zero, nine, eight)

Daily 3 Midday

2-1-2

(two, one, two)

Daily 4

2-7-1-5

(two, seven, one, five)

Daily Derby

1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:41.87

(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 41.87)

Fantasy 5

02-19-30-31-39

(two, nineteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $41 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $91 million

